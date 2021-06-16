Council services provider Norse South East is experiencing staff shortages, disrupting the usual collection of rubbish, recycling, garden waste and glass banks across the borough.

The council is advising residents to continue to leave their bins out and crews will collect them as soon as possible.

But the combination of full bins and the sweltering weather has left some residents saying the response so far has been far from good enough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Havant has been hit by a staff shortage that has disrupted the usual collection of resident's bins. Stock Picture: Alison Bagley

One resident posted on social media: ‘It is not good enough.

‘Norse should be heavily fined for this and their contract rescinded if they can't fulfil their obligations.

‘The environmental health issue of not having any bins collected for over a month in this heat is staggering.

‘We have rats in the vecinity and they are thriving because of the waste and most likely spreading possible infectious diseases.’

Another resident said bins not being collected had become ‘almost a daily occurrence’.

They said: ‘To keep notifying everyone on Facebook doesn’t make things ok, this is almost a daily occurrence, what’s the plan to rectify this?

‘Or will there be some kind of refund for the services we clearly pay for and do not receive.’

If you notice that your neighbour’s bin has been collected, but yours hasn't, then you can report this to Havant Borough Council's customer services as a missed bin collection via havant.gov.uk/contact-us.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron