The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship is on her first operational deployment, having departed from Portsmouth at the end of May.

The 65,000 tonne carrier will be away for around seven months and will travel to Asia.

Queen Elizabeth has now arrived at the port of Augusta in Sicily, in what is her first stop on the deployment.

She is in port to replenish her supplies, ahead of the next leg in the journey.

A video shared by the carrier’s official account shows her arriving in Augusta this week.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s account tweeted: ‘Hello Italy

HMS Queen Elizabeth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

‘Our first port stop of #CSG21 - we've been welcomed to the Port of Augusta in Sicily - to resupply, reset and replenish.’

During her stop at the Sicilian port, Queen Elizabeth has been visited by the British ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Jill Morris.

The carrier’s account tweeted yesterday: ‘Today we welcomed Her Majesty's Ambassador Jill Morris onboard.

‘The UK in Italy events she hosted showed the value of international partnerships.’

