Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Italy for first stop on her deployment

HMS Queen Elizabeth has stopped at a port in Italy.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:11 pm

The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship is on her first operational deployment, having departed from Portsmouth at the end of May.

The 65,000 tonne carrier will be away for around seven months and will travel to Asia.

Queen Elizabeth has now arrived at the port of Augusta in Sicily, in what is her first stop on the deployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
American F-35 forced to make emergency landing in Ibiza returns to HMS Queen Eli...

She is in port to replenish her supplies, ahead of the next leg in the journey.

A video shared by the carrier’s official account shows her arriving in Augusta this week.

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s account tweeted: ‘Hello Italy

HMS Queen Elizabeth (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SEE ALSO: Look inside HMS Queen Elizabeth's kitchen on Royal Navy carrier's deployment

‘Our first port stop of #CSG21 - we've been welcomed to the Port of Augusta in Sicily - to resupply, reset and replenish.’

During her stop at the Sicilian port, Queen Elizabeth has been visited by the British ambassador to Italy and San Marino, Jill Morris.

The carrier’s account tweeted yesterday: ‘Today we welcomed Her Majesty's Ambassador Jill Morris onboard.

‘The UK in Italy events she hosted showed the value of international partnerships.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

ItalyHMS Queen ElizabethRoyal NavyPortsmouth