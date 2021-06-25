The charity champions will be raising funds for the cardiac charity SADS UK after Steve Williams tragically passed away in 2020.

Steve died at the age of 50 from SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome).

Now, his Tesco colleagues and their friends and partners will be taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, within 24 hours.

Steve Williams, who tragically passed away last year

Tom Dubben, Tesco Havant lead manager, said: ‘Last year we were given the tragic news that one of our own, Steve Williams, passed away in the night.

‘We now know that this was due to the rare condition, Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome.

‘It’s our goal to use the incredible community of Tesco to fundraise and make a donation to SADS UK in honour of Steve Williams, who dedicated his life to Tesco for 27 years.

‘Steve was always full of enthusiasm and had a wealth of knowledge that he was happy to share with anyone.

‘Along with his partner Monika, Steve enjoyed walks and hikes amongst other hobbies.

‘This is why the National Three Peaks challenge is a fitting fundraiser to honour him.’

SADS UK offers support to many families and individuals who have lost loved ones.

In order to help prevent such tragedies, SADS UK funds research into SADS to better understand, identify and treat the complex conditions that can cause sudden death.

The charity also distributes life-saving defibrillators and cardiac equipment in the community.

Anne Jolly, founder of SADS UK and the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: ‘The cardiac charity SADS UK is pleased to be supporting the Tesco Havant and Friends Team as they prepare to take on the National Three Peaks Challenge and also hold in-store fundraisers in memory of Steve.

‘A truly remarkable effort by everyone which is testament to how much Steve is loved and missed by his colleagues and all who knew him.

‘The funds raised will greatly assist the charity in its aim to save lives.’

Support the fundraising team at justgiving.com/fundraising/aimeeuren3peaks

