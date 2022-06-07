Last year saw Waitrose Havant grant more than £1,000 for tree wardens in the borough to set up The Free Trees for Havant scheme, which is open for applications.

The scheme has celebrated its first planting at Havant Methodist Church, with two silver birch trees planted with the help of half a dozen representatives from 1st Homewell Scouts.

Tree warden Peter Wallbank, who has been a warden for more than eight years, said the scheme has received more than half a dozen applications for further planting.

Havant Borough Tree Wardens received a grant from Havant Waitrose last November. Pictured are tree warden Judy Valentine, Waitrose's community lead Kathy Heidstrom, tree wardens Terry Smith and Peter Wallbank, and branch manager Harry Fuidge who made the cheque presentation Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 241121-01)

The tree warden said: ‘We’re passionate about trees – but it’s not as easy people think, that you can just plant a tree where you would like one.

‘(The scheme) is a bit of a slow burner – but it is happening.

‘The more we do, the more people become aware, and word spreads quite quickly.’

Eligible planting sites need to be regularly used by the community or on private land where the trees would be seen by the public, with eligible premises ranging from sports centres to a pub gardens.

A maximum of two trees – each roughly 6ft high - are available for each application to the Free Trees for Havant scheme, with the funding expected to allow around dozen more trees across the borough.

Peter added: ‘In addition to the Waitrose funding, we get small trees – about 2ft high – and plant them around the borough. We tend to get them free of charge from various organisations – so there’s quite a few opportunities for smaller trees.’

Tree wardens are part of the national tree charity The Tree Council, which launched the volunteer roles 25 years ago.