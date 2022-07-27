Jen, from Havant , who did not want her last name published, said she was meant to travel from Portsmouth to Spalding in Lincolnshire for the funeral on Wednesday, but strike action has forced her to watch the service remotely.

‘I feel like I’m not doing my duty as a family member, but I don’t have any control over the situation,’ the 42-year-old told the PA news agency.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside Basingstoke train station today Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

‘I just feel further disconnected from my family now, like I’m less of a part of my family.

‘I would also like a pay rise in line with inflation but in reality that won’t happen. I don’t choose to mess around with people’s lives because of it.

‘And it angers me when they say “Oh, just work from home” or “Just travel on a different day” because people don’t “only” travel for trivial reasons. I won’t get this day back.’