Havant youngster to chop off 'famously long' locks in aid of the Little Princess Trust

Five-year-old Ollie Langley, from Havant, has decided to chop off his ‘beautiful long golden’ hair in aid of a charity which turns donations into real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Ollie, who has previously sworn off all hair cuts in the past, will ditch his ‘famously long’ locks for the first time on Saturday March 11 at Zoom Hairdressing and Barbers in Leigh Park, in aid of the Little Princess Trust after his parents explained that it could go to children in need.

‘He’s never been interested in having hair cuts, he loves his long hair, but recently he mentioned about having it cut,’ explains Hannah Langley, Ollie’s mum. ‘We explained about donating it to sick children who don’t have hair of their own and he said he’d love to do that.’

Not only will the youngster, who attends Bidbury Junior School, donate his own hair to be used towards the wig for a sick child, he also plans to cover the £550 it costs to make it, having already raised £476 ahead of his chop.

Mum Hannah added: ‘I said to him the other day, you’re almost at £500 he said: ‘I don’t have enough hair for all those people!’

‘We’re really really proud of him, he’s known as the little crazy one with the long blonde hair, he’s literally famous for his hair! It’s going to be really different when he has it cut, I’ll probably cry,’ she said laughing.

‘He’s just really excited about it, he’s not worried at all, he’s just interested in seeing how much he’s raised and looking forward to the hair going to the little children.’

Donations from family on friends on the five-year-old’s Just Giving page are already flying in, with some dubbing him a ‘beautiful little human’ and others praising his ‘awesome’ mission.

Hannah added: ‘Our target was £200 and I thought we might get to that, but we’ve already gone past that, it’s amazing!’