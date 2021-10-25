The Spring is relaunching its dementia programme, including its free Creative Memory Café.

Led by artist Polly Beestone, these monthly sessions are designed to be a safe, welcoming space inviting those living with dementia and their carers to enjoy conversation and creative activities.

Polly will facilitate a range of gentle activities with a focus on reminiscing and sharing memories, and will use different colours, sounds and materials as a way to explore, communicate and connect with the group.

The Spring's director Sophie Fullerlove with Mark Gettinby from Home Instead

Specialised sessions will be kept small and intimate so they can be tailored to suit individual needs.

The team at The Spring is delighted to be able to reinstate its dementia programme and serve the needs of the local community after temporarily having to put this on pause due to the government’s lockdown restrictions.

Sophie Fullerlove, chief executive and director of The Spring, said: ‘We want The Spring to be a place everybody feels welcome and it’s a privilege to be able to run our specialised dementia programme.

The Memory Cafe at The Spring. Pictrure: James White

‘We hope this offers meaningful, engaging activities that help to foster connections and a sense of belonging for those living with dementia.’

Alongside the Creative Memory Café, the centre will also host their ‘Forget-Me-Not’ cinema, screening a range of dementia friendly films in a safe, relaxed atmosphere specifically adapted for those living with dementia and their carers.

Local care company, Home Instead Havant has been partnering with The Spring for more than four years to help shape their dementia programme and support its work in delivering activities that have a positive impact on those living with dementia.

Mark Gettinby, Home Instead founder, said: ‘We have loved working with The Spring to help develop a safe, relational space which not only offers valuable companionship but

also uses the powerful tools of creative arts to encourage expression and imagination, helping to connect those living with dementia to the world around them.’

More information on The Spring’s Creative Memory Café and Forget-Me-Not cinema can be found at thespring.co.uk.

Places are limited so booking is essential.

