Pop-up placards have been delivered across Havant, Hayling Island, Emsworth, and Leigh Park to people nominated by the public for providing important community services.

Since March 2020, Gobbledegook Theatre directors Lorna Rees and Adam Coshan have been gathering stories and collecting nominations for local heroes who have made a big difference in the community throughout the pandemic.

They then created special surprise signs and handmade medals which were delivered by bright yellow pedicab and installed in public spaces across the area to honour local lockdown heroes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorna Rees and Adam Coshan, both of Gobbledegook Theatre Company, are delivering their Signs of Solidarity in their pedicab to local people who have made a difference to the community during the pandemic. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-02)

Temporary placards have already been installed to recognise a range of individuals and organisations including Stoke Fruit Farm Shop for their drive-in service during lockdown, Bedhampton Nursing Home to thank the whole team for their hard work, and Community Kindness Group which was set up to help others by collecting prescriptions, walking dogs and providing neighbourly support.

The signs will go into an exhibition at The Spring called Signs of Solidarity from May 17.

It will document the whole project through photos and hand written signs, and there will also be a space for people to sit, chat and write down their own experiences of the last year.

Artwork by Lorna Rees and Adam Coshan, both of Gobbledegook Theatre Company. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-05)

Lorna said: The exhibition commemorates over a year of living with Covid restrictions in our daily lives - but more than anything it is a celebration of community.

‘A huge thank you to the local people, places and organisations that have already been recognised in the project and to the people who have let us live with them in their community for the past year.’

The Signs of Solidarity project is part of Here and Now, a national arts campaign to mark 25 years of the National Lottery by creating 40 new commissioned works in arts centres across the country that examine and celebrate the concept of community in the 21st century.

Artwork at The Spring. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-06)

Sophie Fullerlove, director of The Spring, said: ‘Despite all the difficulties of this year, it has been moving and inspiring to see how our community has come together.

‘From individual heroes and organisations to local landmarks such as the Billy Trail in Havant, which provided many with a welcome escape during lockdown, there is a lot to celebrate.

‘We’ve been talking to a lot of people in the community throughout the pandemic and are continually inspired by their resilience and generosity, not to mention their creativity in finding new ways to help others.

‘Lorna at Gobbledegook Theatre has captured this spirit perfectly with the signs that have been installed to highlight and record all the amazing things that people have done in this challenging time.’

Lorna Rees and Adam Coshan near The Spring in Havant, where they also have an exhibition of the signs. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 140521-04)

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron