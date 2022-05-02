Hayling Island and Havant firefighters scrambled to classic BMW M1 on fire owner's house

FIREFIGHTERS have called to tackle a classic BMW on fire outside owner's house on Hayling Island.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 10:15 am

Crews from Havant and Hayling Island fire stations were called to the blaze in Woodgaston Lane at 6pm on Sunday.

Firefighters say they and the owner have not been able to establish how the yellow BMW M1 caught alight.

Fire crews have been scrambled to a classic BMW on fire on Hayling Island.

Havant crew manager Graham Perraton said: ‘The BMW was on a resident’s driveway. They just came out and saw it on fire.

‘You could see the pillar of black smoke as you came on to the island.

‘We were there for an hour and the car suffered 100 per cent fire damage.

‘The fire also damaged a nearby wooden power line.’

No one was injured in the blaze.

