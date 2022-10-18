Hayling Island couple have been recognised by Hampshire County Council in its 2022 Children and Families Awards
A HAYLING Island couple who are selling their home to move into a bungalow so that their disabled foster child can carry on living with them have been recognised for their dedication.
Hampshire County Council has recognised a couple for their unwavering dedication to supporting their disabled foster child after moving house to a home that will better suit the needs of their child.
David and Diane Stanway have fostered several children and their relationship with their current foster child, who is nearing adulthood, has grown so much so that they want to allow their child to continue to live with them once they become an adult under the county council’s Shared Lives scheme.
The scheme matches adults with extra needs to carers who can offer invaluable support, and the couple have made the decision to put their family home up for sale so they can move into a bungalow, which will accommodate their child’s increasing physical needs.
In recognition with the couple’s outstanding commitment, they have been awarded with the Outstanding contribution to the life of a child award in the Foster Carer category at the Children and Families Awards.
Diane Stanway said: ‘I was really surprised but honoured to be given this award. Every child we’ve looked after has brought something different to our home – and I’d like to thank our link worker for all the support we’ve been given, but having looked after this one for 17 years, we are a proper family and we’re looking forward to the next stage of our life together.’
The awards were held at Winchester’s great hall on October 14 and they have also been recognised by Councillor Roz Chadd.
Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council's deputy leader and executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘It is a privilege to recognise David and Diane’s outstanding commitment to caring for a child who, for complex reasons, is unable to live with their birth family. They are shining examples of the fine and dedicated work we see day in and day out within our children and families service.
‘They have cared for their foster child since they were a baby and have dedicated themselves to putting the child’s welfare first, including ensuring that they have benefited from an ongoing relationship with the child's birth family.’