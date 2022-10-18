David and Diane Stanway have fostered several children and their relationship with their current foster child, who is nearing adulthood, has grown so much so that they want to allow their child to continue to live with them once they become an adult under the county council’s Shared Lives scheme.

The scheme matches adults with extra needs to carers who can offer invaluable support, and the couple have made the decision to put their family home up for sale so they can move into a bungalow, which will accommodate their child’s increasing physical needs.

Diane Stanway, who with her husband David has been given an award for fostering Picture: Gilbert Yates/HCC

In recognition with the couple’s outstanding commitment, they have been awarded with the Outstanding contribution to the life of a child award in the Foster Carer category at the Children and Families Awards.

Diane Stanway said: ‘I was really surprised but honoured to be given this award. Every child we’ve looked after has brought something different to our home – and I’d like to thank our link worker for all the support we’ve been given, but having looked after this one for 17 years, we are a proper family and we’re looking forward to the next stage of our life together.’

Diane Stanway at the awards event

Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council's deputy leader and executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘It is a privilege to recognise David and Diane’s outstanding commitment to caring for a child who, for complex reasons, is unable to live with their birth family. They are shining examples of the fine and dedicated work we see day in and day out within our children and families service.