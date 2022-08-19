Hayling Island crash between car and motorbike leaves two people with serious injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle in Havant Road at aroun 7pm last night.

The vehicles appeared to collide in a head on crash, according to Havant fire station crew manager Adam Way.

The firefighter said: ‘The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with laceration to his leg.

Police are investigating a crash between a motorbike and a car on Hayling Island. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘We were called to wash down the road and stop traffic.’

A police spokesman said another person was seriously injured in the crash.

The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.13pm to a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle. Officers attended and the road was closed for a period. Two people reported serious injuries.’