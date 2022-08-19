News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Hayling Island crash between car and motorbike leaves two people with serious injuries

POLICE are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Hayling Island that left two people with serious injuries.

By Richard Lemmer
Friday, 19th August 2022, 2:07 pm

Police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle in Havant Road at aroun 7pm last night.

The vehicles appeared to collide in a head on crash, according to Havant fire station crew manager Adam Way.

The firefighter said: ‘The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with laceration to his leg.

Police are investigating a crash between a motorbike and a car on Hayling Island. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

Most Popular

‘We were called to wash down the road and stop traffic.’

Read More

Read More
Liz Truss co-wrote book calling for Royal Navy aircraft carriers to be scrapped,...

A police spokesman said another person was seriously injured in the crash.

The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.13pm to a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle. Officers attended and the road was closed for a period. Two people reported serious injuries.’

Anyone with information about a road traffic incident can provide the police with further details by visiting hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident.