Hayling Island crash between car and motorbike leaves two people with serious injuries
POLICE are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Hayling Island that left two people with serious injuries.
Police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to the collision between a car and a motorcycle in Havant Road at aroun 7pm last night.
The vehicles appeared to collide in a head on crash, according to Havant fire station crew manager Adam Way.
The firefighter said: ‘The rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with laceration to his leg.
'We were called to wash down the road and stop traffic.'
Read More
A police spokesman said another person was seriously injured in the crash.
The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.13pm to a report of a collision involving a car and motorcycle. Officers attended and the road was closed for a period. Two people reported serious injuries.’
Anyone with information about a road traffic incident can provide the police with further details by visiting hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-about-a-road-traffic-incident.