The Hayling Island Donkey Derby, run by the Hayling Lions and Hayling Island Businessmen’s Club, took place on Legion Field on Saturday, May 26. As always the donkeys were the star attraction with children taking them on 6 races throughout the day, while being fed, patted and doted on during the breaks.
A large crowd came out to enjoy the festivities in the sunshine, with the coconut shy proving a popular challenge for families. Alongside that there was plenty of children’s entertainment to keep little ones busy, and a dog show for all to enjoy.
Here are 38 pictures of a gloriously sunny Hayling Island day:
Two young riders having a great time at the Hayling Island Donkey Derby.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-41) Photo: Keith Woodland
Ethan Hinsley, Louie Hinsley, and Dolce Lennon show off their prizes alongside Mark Coates, compare for the day.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-162) Photo: Keith Woodland
Ethan Hinsley celebrates wining a race.Picture: Keith Woodland (250521-157) Photo: Keith Woodland
Ethan Hinsley celebrates a win at the Hayling Island Donkey DerbyPicture: Keith Woodland (250521-151) Photo: Keith Woodland