There are currently a number of community fridges across the south including Brighton, Littlehampton, Basingstoke, Chichester and Uckfield, with new locations including Hayling Island, Adur and Worthing being added to the list.

The regional Co-op is supporting the fridges through Hubbub in a bid to tackle the problem of food waste and food poverty across the south.

The scheme reduces waste and redistributes food to those who need it.

The fridges are commonly housed in local community spaces and households are welcome to attend each session to freely collect surplus food which will have been donated to the cause by other local residents, charities or FareShare.

All of the community fridges are open to anyone and generally have a couple of sessions a week for people to attend.

Tania Jones, Outreach Worker for Hayling Island Community Centre CIO, said: ‘We have seen a sharp increase in numbers of households needing support through our community pantry, and the community fridge will be an essential service. We are striving to reduce any food waste too and this scheme will ensure food is shared and recycled in a safe way.’

The new fridge has come at a time when it is most needed and when households across Hampshire are struggling to do their weekly shop due to the cost of living crisis.

The campaign is asking people, who can, to donate food items where possible and adopt a food bank for the rest of the year, highlighting the need for extra support to prevent food poverty across Hampshire.