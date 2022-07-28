The committee has announced that the display will no longer take place due to financial struggles.

The display organisers found it hard last year in raising the funds of approximately £13,500 for the firework night and believe this year would be impossible with the current cost of living crisis.

Not only were financial concerns the reasoning behind the cancellation of the display, but also the lack of volunteers and committee members to help organise and run the event.

Craig Cockram, former chairman of the committee, said: ‘The biggest issue is the cost, the cost is just astronomical, but this year would be virtually impossible.

‘Last year it cost £13,500 to put it on. This year, I think it would be £15,000 and I don’t think we would be able to do it.’

The firework night is well attended by residents, and last year’s display raised approximately £3,500 through the cash buckets.

The money left over has been donated to local charities chosen by residents on Facebook who voted for their favourite charities.

The PO9 food bank, in Havant, has been chosen as one of the local charities that money is being donated to, and Craig said that the foodbank is crucial at the current time.

Craig added: ‘Everyone is struggling to do what they need to do and we wanted to keep the money in Leigh Park because it was raised by the people of Leigh Park.