Hayling Island teen with ADHD and autism to release drill album on his mental health battles

Jack Davies, 17, saw his health reach ‘crisis point’ during lockdown, but thanks to the unwavering support of a Havant music charity he’s been able to fulfil his dream and release a contemporary drill rap album called Devils and Demons.

The album, which features 11 songs, is inspired by the ‘rough times’ Jack has been through and how he’s bounced back after bouts of mental health episodes that saw him admitted to hospital.

During his stay at Priory Hospital in Southampton in lockdown, Jack discovered his love for music, turning to it as a form of therapy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

17-year-old Jack Davies performing.

He got involved with the autism service Mind Sense Ability and Havant charity, Music Fusion, who supported his dream of becoming an artist.

Talking about the album, Jack, known as Jack2Drippyy, explains: ‘It's been inspired by things I've been through and I'm just bouncing back on top of it really.

‘It's showing people you can get through a rough time. I'd say that Music Fusion has helped a lot because if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be where I am music wise.

‘It’s a good feeling. It’s mad.’

For Jack, his mum, Katie says ‘music is his therapy’ and that without the recording opportunities and provisions from Music Fusion he wouldn’t be here today.

Thanks to the charity, Jack has created a band, Word of Mouth, who regularly perform at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea.

From when he first joined the charity to today, Katie says she has seen a huge difference in his character.

She explains: ‘At his first ever meeting, [Jack] didn't even want to be on camera. Now we're talking about the boy that's jumping on stage and performing.

‘He's a massive inspiration for other young people out there suffering from mental health.

‘From where he's been, to where he's come and the person that he is now, he's just a totally different person.’

On June 28 Jack will perform his final gig at The Wedgewood Rooms, with Jack being a main act at the Grab Da Mic show.