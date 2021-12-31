Hayling Island's own Olympic champion Eilidh McIntyre is made an MBE

Hayling Islander Eilidh romped to victory during the delayed 2020 games, finally clinching gold in the 470 sailing event with her teammate, Hannah Mills.

Hayling Islander McIntyre equalled the success of her father, Mike, who took the top spot in the Star class at Seoul 1988.

Last month, Eilidh and Hannah scooped the ultimate accolade in recognition of their sensational success at Tokyo, being named as World Sailors of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilidh McIntyre (left) who has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to sailing in the New Year honours list. Issue date: Friday December 31, 2021.

The pair saw off some of the biggest names in women’s sailing to take top gong including Brazil’s two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael, kitefoil world champion Daniela Moroz (USA) and round the world yachtswoman Clarisse Cremer (France).

Eilidh is one of a handful of British sporting heroes to be honoured in the New Year’s Honours list.

Golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny receiving a knighthood and damehood respectively for their unparalleled cycling success.

Gold medallists Hannah Cockroft, Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were among the other star names from the summer to be recognised with OBEs, while US Open tennis champion Emma Raducanu has been made an MBE.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron