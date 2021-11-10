Hayling Light Railway’s diesel locomotive ‘Edwin’ has now returned to the line’s Eastoke Corner Depot after a full engine rebuild at Waterlooville-based Jim Stokes Motor Workshops.

The restoration is a first for the company, which usually works with classic Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Maserati, Lancia, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Jaguar racing cars.

The two foot gauge locomotive was built in 1969 by Ruston & Hornsby of Lincoln, and after industrial service first arrived on Hayling Island in 2005.

'Edwin' restored. Picture: Jim Stokes Motor Workshop

Here, it was fully refurbished by volunteers, received a much improved drivers cab and a coat of bright ‘JCB’ yellow paint, and given the name ‘Edwin’, after the son of railway owner Bob Haddock.

It returned to service in 2007, hauling narrow gauge passenger trains on the mile long coastal track.

Ian Edwards, volunteer PR officer for Hayling Light Railway, said: ‘Once ‘Edwin’ is fully run in and available for regular service, the opportunity will then be taken to give some well-deserved TLC, to ‘Jack’, our stalwart maroon liveried 1988 Alan Keef Victorian-style ‘steam outline’ diesel loco, known to children of all ages as ‘Jack the Seaside Engine'.’

Both engines have a busy autumn and winter, including a season of ‘Santa Specials’ on December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 20-24.

Starting and finishing at Eastoke Corner light railway station, engines will travel along the seaside via North Pole Halt, for a visit to see Father Christmas in his railway carriage grotto. Bookings are strongly advised on 07394 194066.

