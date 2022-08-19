'He is the embodiment of Portsmouth FC': Son of Pompey stalwart Jimmy Dickinson backs Fratton Park statue fundraiser for supporters to create lasting memory
THE son of one of Pompey’s greatest every players thinks the proposed statue of his father would cement his legacy.
Andrew is the child of Blues stalwart Jimmy Dickinson – the club’s all-time record appearance holder with a whopping 845 matches to his name.
A fan-led campaign, by the Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST), has been launched to build a bronze statue of the former England international outside Fratton Park.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy pays tribute to legendary Portsmouth sailor who raised £250,000 for charity
-
2
Old Portsmouth house with three bedrooms and views to Gunwharf Quays on the market for £575,000
-
3
Royal Navy: Plans proposed to knock down buildings at Portsmouth Naval Base
-
4
Fearless dog owner gets Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Crocodile Dundee-esque chokehold to save pet in Southsea horror attack
-
5
A-levels 2022: Joy as Portsmouth Grammar Schools pupils head to Oxford and Cambridge
Andrew Dickinson, 59, thinks the campaign is special for supporters.
He told The News: ‘Of course it would mean the world to us, but that’s not the most important thing, it’s about the fans.
‘My father is representing Portsmouth FC in that statue, because I think he embodies the values of Pompey.
‘He was an excellent player and and spent his life at the club.
‘He is the embodiment of Portsmouth FC, in terms of playing football in a hard, competitive and fair style.’
Mr Dickinson, of Alton, has memories of sitting on the narrow benches of the South Stand with his mum, and his dad playing in charity matches for the Pompey ex-professionals team.
The charted financial planner describes his father as ‘reserved’, ‘a gentleman’ and ‘highly competitive’.
‘That’s why he got to such a high level,’ he added.
‘If you read articles about his style of play, he was a hard tackler and fiercely competitive, but always wanted to play fairly.’
The one-club hero played for Pompey between 1946 and 1965, with the team being crowned champions of England in the 1948/49 and 1949/50 seasons.
SEE ALSO: Historic Hampshire pub Hunters Inn in Swanmore reopens for first time in three years - new owners pledge to make it heart of the community
Andrew and the sculptor, Douglas Jennings, are invited as guests to the Blues’ match against Bristol Rovers tomorrow, ahead of a fundraising drive.
He added that the designer has done ‘a huge amount of research’ to figure out the best pose and facial features – pouring through dozens of photos and videos of him playing and with friends and family.
Andrew said his dad would have been very humbled to be commemorated in such a manner.
He added: ‘It’s all about embodying the culture of Pompey, and the PST think that’s what my father does.
‘It’ll be an excellent way to keep his memory alive, and help older fans to explain to younger ones who he was and why his memory should be continued.’