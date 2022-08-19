Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew is the child of Blues stalwart Jimmy Dickinson – the club’s all-time record appearance holder with a whopping 845 matches to his name.

A Portsmouth Supporters' Trust campaign is continuing to build a statue of one-club hero Jimmy Dickinson outside Fratton Park. Picture; Andrew Dickinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Dickinson, 59, thinks the campaign is special for supporters.

He told The News: ‘Of course it would mean the world to us, but that’s not the most important thing, it’s about the fans.

‘My father is representing Portsmouth FC in that statue, because I think he embodies the values of Pompey.

‘He was an excellent player and and spent his life at the club.

Jimmy Dickinson was a Portsmouth FC one-club hero. Picture: Andrew Dickinson.

‘He is the embodiment of Portsmouth FC, in terms of playing football in a hard, competitive and fair style.’

Mr Dickinson, of Alton, has memories of sitting on the narrow benches of the South Stand with his mum, and his dad playing in charity matches for the Pompey ex-professionals team.

The charted financial planner describes his father as ‘reserved’, ‘a gentleman’ and ‘highly competitive’.

‘That’s why he got to such a high level,’ he added.

Portsmouth FC stalwart Jimmy Dickinson alongside his wife Ann Dickinson. Picture: Andrew Dickinson.

‘If you read articles about his style of play, he was a hard tackler and fiercely competitive, but always wanted to play fairly.’

The one-club hero played for Pompey between 1946 and 1965, with the team being crowned champions of England in the 1948/49 and 1949/50 seasons.

Andrew and the sculptor, Douglas Jennings, are invited as guests to the Blues’ match against Bristol Rovers tomorrow, ahead of a fundraising drive.

Jimmy Dickinson emblazoned on the Fratton End seats. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler.

He added that the designer has done ‘a huge amount of research’ to figure out the best pose and facial features – pouring through dozens of photos and videos of him playing and with friends and family.

Andrew said his dad would have been very humbled to be commemorated in such a manner.

He added: ‘It’s all about embodying the culture of Pompey, and the PST think that’s what my father does.