Headliner Jamie T dazzles the crowds with a fantastic Victorious set on the Common Stage

By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 11:11 BST

Saturday’s Common Stage headliner Jamie T dazzled the crowds last night with his fantastic Victorious Festival set to round off a fantastic second day at the event.

The crowd was in fine voice as they packed in front of the stage for a truly fantastic performance from the rapper. Watch the video embedded in this story to see some of the highlights of his set and see pictures in our gallery:

Jamie T performance on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Jamie T at Victorious

Jamie T performance on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The crowds watching Jamie T Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Jamie T at Victorious

The crowds watching Jamie T Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Jamie T performance on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Jamie T at Victorious

Jamie T performance on the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
The crowds at the front of the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Jamie T at Victorious

The crowds at the front of the Common Stage Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Victorious FestivalVictorious Festival 2024Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.