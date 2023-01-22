Heartbroken Hampshire family 'lost everything' after home in Bishop's Waltham went up in smoke

On Saturday Jack Metcalfe, Chloe Rye-Kerr and their son Hugo, age five, returned to their home in Oak Road, Bishop’s Waltham, to find the property had gone up in smoke. In the blaze the couple lost everything – including their beloved dog, Simba.

With no insurance and no savings, the family are desperate to get back on their feet as soon as they can. Now, as they sit in a hotel room together, the community has rallied around to give them the help they need.

Chloe Rye-Kerr and son Hugo. Picture: Contributed

Jack, 27, said: ‘We had gone out and when we came home, we saw smoke coming out of the front door. Chloe went inside to try and rescue our dog but Simba was already gone – she then ended up in hospital herself to be treated for smoke inhalation.

‘She’s been discharged and everything is okay with the baby – now we’re just trying to process everything that’s happened. It’s been a horrible weekend for all of us.’

A GoFundMe page has been started up by Chloe’s brother, Owen Browning, and has already received more than £3,500 in donations. The family have also been given clothes and other essentials to tide them over.

‘I was gobsmacked by how much support we have received,’ Jack said.

‘But it just goes to show that when the chips are down you really can rely on the generosity of other people. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us out.

‘We have to start fresh; nothing was salvageable from the fire and the building isn’t suitable to live in anymore, all the floors and ceilings have been destroyed. Our son is devastated – he’s autistic and Simba was like a best friend to him, so it’s been really difficult to get his head around it all.

‘Our big thing now is to find a new home. There’s only so long we can live in a hotel for and we’d love nothing more to get back on our feet.’

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service is investigating the property.

