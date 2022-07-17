The self titled Romanian Crew who had travelled down from London to spend the day in Southsea. Picture: Alex Shute

Heat wave hits Southsea as locals and visitors flock to the seafront to enjoy glorious sunshine

PORTSMOUTH locals and visitors enjoyed the scorching temperatures as well as Southsea’s attractions as the city was hit with a Saturday heat wave.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:15 am

Families and friends came out in droves yesterday afternoon to catch some rays by the seafront.

Here are some of the best pictures of people enjoying the heat in Southsea.

1. Locals and visitors alike were enjoying teh scorching temperatures and all the attractions that Southsea had to offer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Daniel Barnes and Carly Perren enjoying the sun with their young family Photos by Alex Shute

Daniel Barnes and Carly Perren enjoying the sun with their young family. Picture: Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

2. Locals and visitors alike were enjoying teh scorching temperatures and all the attractions that Southsea had to offer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Greyson Perren-Barnes, 4 enjoying a nice ice cream in the sun Photos by Alex Shute

Greyson Perren-Barnes (four) enjoying a nice ice cream in the sun. Picture: Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

3. Locals and visitors alike were enjoying teh scorching temperatures and all the attractions that Southsea had to offer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - Rhys Barber with Son Romeo Barber, 2 and Daughter Legacy Barber 5 Photos by Alex Shute

Rhys Barber with son Romeo Barber (two) and daughter Legacy Barber (five). Picture: Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

4. Locals and visitors alike were enjoying teh scorching temperatures and all the attractions that Southsea had to offer on Saturday afternoon. Pictured - The Hovercraft were working overtime bringing people to and from the Isle of Wight Photos by Alex Shute

The Hovercraft was working overtime bringing people to and from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

