Families and friends came out in droves yesterday afternoon to catch some rays by the seafront.
Here are some of the best pictures of people enjoying the heat in Southsea.
Daniel Barnes and Carly Perren enjoying the sun with their young family. Picture: Alex Shute
Greyson Perren-Barnes (four) enjoying a nice ice cream in the sun. Picture: Alex Shute
Rhys Barber with son Romeo Barber (two) and daughter Legacy Barber (five). Picture: Alex Shute
The Hovercraft was working overtime bringing people to and from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Alex Shute
