Heathwatch Portsmouth boss backs council plan to hire more GPs to tackle city's health crisis

THE head of an of a health watchdog has backed a council’s plan to recruit its own team of GPs to tackle doctor shortages in Portsmouth.

By Tom Cotterill
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:24 am
Pictured is: Roger Batterbury, chairman for Healthwatch Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170467-9160)
Pictured is: Roger Batterbury, chairman for Healthwatch Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (170467-9160)

Roger Batterbury, chairman of Healthwatch Portsmouth, has thrown his weight behind Portsmouth City Council’s plan to hire more GPs.

The proposal was tabled by the council leader Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

As well as looking to hire more GPs, Cllr Vernon-Jackson also wants the city to pilot a project allowing pharmacists to green light prescriptions.

‘We welcome the idea of encouraging more GPs into Portsmouth. We are not sure though where the NHS or Portsmouth City Council might be able to recruit more GPs from,’ Mr Batterbury said.

‘We know through our patient engagement network at Healthwatch Portsmouth that access to GPs is problematic for people.

'We welcome the idea to enable Pharmacists to prescribe medication for patients – this should relieve pressure in the system.’

