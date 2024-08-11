Heavy traffic and "severe delays" on M27 amid sunny weather
Heavy traffic has been reported on the M27 this morning amid sunny weather.
AA Traffic News said: “Traffic heavier than normal on M27 Westbound around J1 A31 (Cadnam).”
The AA added: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J4 M3 and J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton). Average speed 15 mph.”
Delays are said to be increasing as people flock to the south with temperatures expected to hit 27C.
