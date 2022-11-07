Portsmouth City Council has today launched its new online cost of living hub and helpline to support residents struggling financially.

The online support hub is a one-stop source for all cost of living advice. It contains advice and support on a variety of topics.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis Logo from Portsmouth City Council

This includes on food and essentials with information on food banks, community pantries and larders, free school uniforms, and help with home goods repairs.

Energy and bills help for people who are struggling to pay utilities and other household expenses. There is support for money with ways to save money and tackle debt.

Health and wellbeing advice with mental health support and advice on keeping healthy on a budget is available. Skills and employment advice will help people find ways to increase income and ensure people are being paid fairly. Tips on low-cost travel in and out of the city, and budget-friendly activities in Portsmouth are also available.

Leader of the council, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said ‘We know times are tough for people in Portsmouth and many of you are feeling the squeeze. If you are struggling, there is lots of support out there and we're here to help. Please visit the new online hub or give the helpline a call and we will help you find what you need to get you through.’

The council is also distributing a cost of living support leaflet to all Portsmouth households, with lots of useful information, including details of food banks, larders and pantries in the city.

A list of warm and welcoming spaces where residents can meet others, take part in activities, get a warm drink or meal, or spend some quiet time away from home can also be found on the council's website. The warm spaces, welcome places list can be found at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/warmspaces or call the Hive Helpline on 023 9400 7124 and request warm spaces information.