One person dies after crash on A27 Havant as vehicle bursts into flames

Police are carrying out an investigation into the single-vehicle collision that left the A27 closed eastbound between A3M interchange and the Havant junction A3023 shortly after midnight.

Emergency crews attended the scene before traffic was diverted following the ‘serious collision and vehicle fire’, National Highways announced.

One person dies after A27 crash

An investigation was carried out as traffic officers attempted to establish what happened.

Hampshire police has now confirmed someone died in the crash. The force was unable to say whether it was a man or woman or give the age of the deceased.

A spokesman said: ‘We were called just before midnight on Saturday night to a report of a single collision on the A27 Havant Bypass. The road was closed while emergency services attended.

‘Sadly, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist their enquiries.

‘If you witnessed the collision of have any dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220451051.’

National Highways, posting on Twitter at 4am on Sunday, said: ‘The police are carrying out a collision investigation at the scene so we expect the road to remain closed for a while. All traffic in the closure has been released.’