News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Here are 13 places where kids eat for free or at a discounted rate including Tesco, Morrisons and IKEA

With the summer holidays in full swing, a range of big chains are offering discounted meals for children.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST

The summer holidays can be expensive for families looking to go out and have a treat – but they don’t have to be if you know the right places to go.

There are a number of restaurants and cafes that are offering discounted food for children if they are accompanied by an adult in a bid to help families make the most of the summer.

Here are 13 chains that are offering discounted or free meals for kids:

There are a number of places that are offering discounts on children's food.

1. Restaurants with reduced prices for children

There are a number of places that are offering discounts on children's food. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Children eat for £1 all day, everyday at Asda cafes and there is no minimum spend required from the accompanying adult. The offer includes a range of options such as sandwiches, fruit, drinks and more. Photo by Ben STANSALL.

2. ASDA, £1 meal offer

Children eat for £1 all day, everyday at Asda cafes and there is no minimum spend required from the accompanying adult. The offer includes a range of options such as sandwiches, fruit, drinks and more. Photo by Ben STANSALL. Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Children eat free at Tesco cafes when an accompanying adult spends 60p+. This offer is available between July 24 and September 1, 2023.

3. Tesco

Children eat free at Tesco cafes when an accompanying adult spends 60p+. This offer is available between July 24 and September 1, 2023. Photo: DANIEL LEAL

Photo Sales
Children eat for £1 when an accompanying adult purchases an adult hot main meal. This offer is available everyday from 11:30am.

4. Sainsburys, kids eat for £1

Children eat for £1 when an accompanying adult purchases an adult hot main meal. This offer is available everyday from 11:30am. Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:TescoMorrisonsIkea