Here are 13 places where kids eat for free or at a discounted rate including Tesco, Morrisons and IKEA
With the summer holidays in full swing, a range of big chains are offering discounted meals for children.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 15:09 BST
The summer holidays can be expensive for families looking to go out and have a treat – but they don’t have to be if you know the right places to go.
There are a number of restaurants and cafes that are offering discounted food for children if they are accompanied by an adult in a bid to help families make the most of the summer.
Here are 13 chains that are offering discounted or free meals for kids:
Page 1 of 4