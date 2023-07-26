The pride of Queen Victoria’s fleet, HMS Warrior, which was launched in 1860, offers an iconic and unforgettable backdrop for a wedding celebration and is one of the most popular wedding venues in the South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Warrior is just one of the licensed wedding venues at The National Museum of the Royal Navy which also includes the 250-year-old Grand Magazine with vaulted ceiling in Gosport’s Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower.

A happy couple onboard HMS Warrior. Photo credit: NMRN

Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo has welcomed the arrival of three red river hog piglets born last week

The showcase event will be taking place on September 17 between 5pm and 7pm and there will be a range of things for couples to look at to get inspiration for the big day.

Those attending the event will have the opportunity to meet with a selection of hand-picked wedding suppliers as well as a dedicated events team who will be on hand to discuss every aspect of the special day.

Event spaces will be set up to inspire ideas for ceremonies on the Officer’s Half Deck and Captain's Cabin as well as for a wedding reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad