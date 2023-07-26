News you can trust since 1877
HMS Warrior docked in Old Portsmouth is hosting a wedding showcase event - here is what to expect

A historic warship is hosting a wedding showcase event in two months time – here is what couples can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

HMS Warrior and the team onboard are getting ready to welcome happy couples to show them what the warship can offer.

The pride of Queen Victoria’s fleet, HMS Warrior, which was launched in 1860, offers an iconic and unforgettable backdrop for a wedding celebration and is one of the most popular wedding venues in the South.

HMS Warrior is just one of the licensed wedding venues at The National Museum of the Royal Navy which also includes the 250-year-old Grand Magazine with vaulted ceiling in Gosport’s Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower.

A happy couple onboard HMS Warrior. Photo credit: NMRNA happy couple onboard HMS Warrior. Photo credit: NMRN
    The showcase event will be taking place on September 17 between 5pm and 7pm and there will be a range of things for couples to look at to get inspiration for the big day.

    Those attending the event will have the opportunity to meet with a selection of hand-picked wedding suppliers as well as a dedicated events team who will be on hand to discuss every aspect of the special day.

    Event spaces will be set up to inspire ideas for ceremonies on the Officer’s Half Deck and Captain's Cabin as well as for a wedding reception.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The event will also include a goodie bag and a glass of fizz upon arrival and it is free for people to attend.

    The ship also hosts a number of other events throughout the year and for more information about these events, click here.

    For more information, click the link.

