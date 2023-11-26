News you can trust since 1877
Here are 7 of the cosiest pubs in Portsmouth, according to our readers

The city is home to some amazing pubs and bars – but there is nothing better than a cosy pub during the winter months.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 10:42 GMT

Our readers told us their favourite cosy pubs in and around the Portsmouth area.

From The Eldon Arms to The King Street Tavern, there are so many lovely pubs in the area that are welcoming, family friendly and cosy.

Here are 7 of the cosiest pubs, according to our readers:

Our readers told us the pubs they think are the cosiest in the Portsmouth area.

1. Cosiest Pubs in Portsmouth

Photo: Google

The Eldon Arms pub, in Eldon Street, has a Google rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Google - 'Lovely pub, great food. Sunday roast is delicious.'

2. The Eldon Arms pub, Southsea

Photo: Sarah Standing

This pub can be found in King Street, Southsea, and was known as the Diamond for over a century. It is a lovely place for family and is especially cosy in the winter.

3. The King Street Tavern

Photo: MRW

Hole In The Wall, Great Southsea Street, Southsea has been voted as one of the cosiest pubs that our readers have been to.

4. Hole In The Wall

Photo: Google Street View

