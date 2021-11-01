Here is when Remembrance Sunday will take place in 2021
REMEMBRANCE Sunday is the one day of the year that we can all come together and collectively remember those who gave their lives for our country.
The Royal British Legion describe the day as ‘a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.’
Members of the Armed Forces in Britain and the Commonwealth, and their families, are commemorated and remembered for their service.
The date for Remembrance Sunday changes every year, so here is when the ceremonies will take place.
What is the date for Remembrance Sunday?
Remembrance Sunday always occurs on the second weekend of November.
This means that commemorations this year will happen on November 14.
These ceremonies always follow Armistice Day, November 11, which marks the end of the First World War in 1918.
The Armistice peace treaty was signed by Allied and German representatives to cease all hostilities by land, air and sea.
A two-minute silence is always held on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, to reflect on those who lost their lives.
King George V held the first official Remembrance day celebrations at Buckingham Palace in 1919.
What takes place on Remembrance Sunday?
On Remembrance Sunday, a memorial takes place every year at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.
At this national memorial service, Royal Marine Buglers sound ‘The Last Post’ and wreaths of poppies are laid as an act of remembrance.
Queen Elizabeth II, other members of the Royal Family, political party leaders, and noted military personnel and civilian lay these wreaths.
According to The Royal British Legion, representatives from the Armed Forces, Fishing Fleets and Marchant Air and the Royal Navy will be in attendance, as well as faith communities and High Commissioners of Commonwealth countries.
A two-minute silence allows people to contemplate those who lost their lives, and that is then followed by the march past involving military veterans.