Residents caught sight of the aircraft soaring through the air yesterday morning and throughout the day, as well as today.

Footage captured it travelling over the city through the cloudy conditions.

SEE ALSO: Mystery Cessna flying over Portsmouth and Gosport

An RAF plane as spotted over Portsmouth and Gosport yesterday. The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was an RAF ATLAS A400 callsign COMET 458 aircraft. Picture: Alison Treacher.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed it was an RAF craft used by 206 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton.

It flew over the area for roughly two hours – undertaking a trials flight. A spokesman said: ‘A RAF Atlas A400 callsign Comet 458 aircraft operated by 206 Squadron, RAF Brize Norton, was conducting a trials flight over the south coast yesterday.’

The RAF’s 206 Squadron is a ‘test and evaluation’ squadron, and the Atlas is a tactical airlift and transportation plane that can carry 116 troops, vehicles and even helicopters.

It is not the first time a mystery aircraft was spotted in the skies. Planespotters caught sight of a white Cessna with blue stripes taking off from Solent Aiport and circling over Gosport and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An RAF plane as spotted over Portsmouth and Gosport yesterday. The Ministry of Defence confirmed it was an RAF ATLAS A400 callsign COMET 458 aircraft. Picture: Alison Treacher.