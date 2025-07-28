Here's why an air ambulance was spotted over Havant and Waterlooville today

An air ambulance was spotted over Havant and Waterlooville today for an emergency incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

The medical air crew was seen around 9am today (Monday) before attending to an incident in Havant.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said its air ambulance was dispatched at 8.48am to an incident. “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they had no further details of the incident.