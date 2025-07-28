Here's why an air ambulance was spotted over Havant and Waterlooville today

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 18:43 BST
An air ambulance was spotted over Havant and Waterlooville today for an emergency incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photographyplaceholder image
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Picture: Credit Tim Wallace Photography | Tim Wallace Photography

The medical air crew was seen around 9am today (Monday) before attending to an incident in Havant.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said its air ambulance was dispatched at 8.48am to an incident. “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they had no further details of the incident.

Related topics:Havant & Waterlooville

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice