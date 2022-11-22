Here's why the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth has been lit up in purple

UK broadband provider toob announced the move on Tuesday. Partnering with CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, the partnership will now see tens of thousands homes across Southsea, Fratton, Milton, Eastney, Copnor and Burrfields have access to toob’s full-fibre broadband. The Spinnaker Tower has been lit up in the purple brand colours of toob this evening to mark the occasion.

Customers will benefit from faster download and upload speeds of 900Mbps, receiving a better service to improve working from home, gaming, streaming and general internet connection for £25 a month. With CityFibre’s network, fibre optic cables are connected directly to the home, rather than traditional broadband providers that deliver internet via old copper cables to the premises. This network promises residents a faster, more reliable internet connection.

Spinnaker Tower on November 22. Pic toob

Nick Parbutt, CEO and founder of toob, said: ‘We are pleased to announce we are bringing our full fibre broadband to Portsmouth in partnership with CityFibre. Full fibre delivers faster and more reliable access to the internet than existing technologies, and with toob broadband residents can enjoy the full speeds and benefits this technology has to offer for only £25 per month.