London Road, Hilsea, was closed as officers dealt with the emergency situation close to Northern Parade. The man was on the wrong side of the rails on a bridge just after 1pm.

Police were called amid fears the man could come to harm. ‘Police were called at 1.09pm following reports of a concern for welfare of a man who was sat on the wrong side of the bridge,’ a spokeswoman said.

Police said he was off the railings by 1.12pm. ‘He was still on the bridge but the right side of the rails and in a place of safety,’ the spokeswoman added.