Portsmouth road shut down amid emergency for man wrong side of rails on bridge
A ROAD was shut down after police coaxed a man down from a bridge on Tuesday lunchtime.
London Road, Hilsea, was closed as officers dealt with the emergency situation close to Northern Parade. The man was on the wrong side of the rails on a bridge just after 1pm.
Police were called amid fears the man could come to harm. ‘Police were called at 1.09pm following reports of a concern for welfare of a man who was sat on the wrong side of the bridge,’ a spokeswoman said.
Police said he was off the railings by 1.12pm. ‘He was still on the bridge but the right side of the rails and in a place of safety,’ the spokeswoman added.
Portsmouth Roads, the city council page for traffic, posted at 1.13pm that the road was ‘closed by police whilst they deal with an ongoing incident’. It then added: ‘London Road south bound through Hilsea has now been reopened by police after a concern for welfare.’