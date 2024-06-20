Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire service have issued a warning regarding lithium-ion batteries following a fire which damaged eight homes last night.

Firefighters have put out a warning after determining an e-scooter was the likely cause of a fire in Gosport last night. | Sarah Standing

The fire which destroyed homes in Hill Park Road in Gosport on Wednesday, June 19, is believed to have been caused by an e-scooter which was on charge in one of the homes. Fire crews have been at the scene all day to determine the structural safety of the buildings as well as the cause.

They have now released a warning regarding the safe use of lithium-ion batteries, advising charging them indoors can increase the risk of fire, especially if charged overnight while asleep.

Station Manager Lacey Plumbley, who attended the Gosport fire, said: “E-bikes and e-scooters with lithium-ion batteries can catch fire quickly and with little warning. Thankfully everyone managed to evacuate the properties safely, but a number of families have seen their homes severely damaged as a result of this fire.

“We are urging people to keep an eye on their e-scooter and e-bikes when they are charging them and to think carefully about where they store them. Ideally they should be stored outside, but if they have to be stored inside avoid blocking emergency escape routes.”