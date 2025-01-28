Historic Portsmouth theatre declared as being at risk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Theatres Trust, the national advice and advocacy body for the UK’s theatres, has announced The Groundlings Theatre is on its Theatres at Risk Register 2025.
This year, the register has named 43 UK theatres threatened by closure, due to severe structural or safety issues, or redevelopment proposals. “Many are of significant historical and cultural importance and could remain valuable community spaces if given the right support,” a spokesperson for the Theatres Trust said.
Speaking of the Groundlings, in Kent Street, the spokesperson added: “Built in 1784, The Groundlings is a Grade II* listed Georgian theatre, built as a Beneficial School and the first free school in Portsmouth. The upstairs rooms were used for concerts, theatre, and meetings.
“The building has connections with many notable people, such as Queen Victoria who watched Strauss in concert at the theatre, and Elizabeth Dickens who reportedly went into labour with Charles Dickens while attending a dance in the building.”
It comes as the Charity Commission was looking into concerns raised by former landlord of the Groundlings Theatre Richard Stride.
A Charity Commission spokesperson said in April last year: “We examined concerns raised with us about Groundlings Theatre Trust within a regulatory compliance case. Following engagement with the trustees we issued them with advice and guidance on financial controls and have now concluded our case.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.