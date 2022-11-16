Hive Portsmouth to open new hub after receiving £250,000 donation from BAE Systems

Reverend Canon Bob White of Hive Portsmouth. Picture: Keith Woodland (170921-4)

Poverty charity Hive is set to open a new hub in Aggie Weston House, Edinburgh Road, after receiving £250,000 funding from BAE Systems.

Set to open in early 2023, the essential new premises are dedicated to assisting local charitable and voluntary organisations. Allowing organisations to share facilities, collaborate on projects and reduce costs.

BAE’s partnership with Hive aims to address the operational costs of running a premises, one of the biggest challenges facing charitable organisations. There is also the potential to provide volunteers and for the company to offer advice to voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations.

Reverend Canon Bob White, chair of Hive Portsmouth Trustees said: ‘I’m thrilled that we have been able to sign the lease to secure this facility which will support local organisations to continue their amazing work providing essential services to the people of Portsmouth.

‘Now that we have managed to secure it, we need to have conversations with members of the voluntary community sector to explore with them how they may want to use it.

‘We did a consultation in the early part of the year with the voluntary community sector following Covid as to what issues they are facing and what could be the best way to support them, and a shared space was identified.

‘Our main goal is to support the voluntary sector to make this city as good as it can be.’

