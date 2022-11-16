Fuming Jennifer Mills, 37, is refusing to budge despite Total Parking Solutions backtracking and saying it would now accept just £15 for the alleged offence at St Mary’s Health Campus, Milton Road, on September 27. It is the second time the parking firm has come under fire in a month after it was also called ‘disgusting’ and ‘utterly despicable’ by Daniel Wearn when he was fined despite a large sign stating there was ‘free parking’. On that occasion the fine was overturned.

Jennifer, of Hilsea, ripped into Total Parking Solutions after the company issued her with the fine, citing ‘no payment’ as the reason for the penalty when parking her Peugeot 308 in the car park. Jennifer was accused of being in the car park for 61 minutes amid suggestions she did not put in the correct registration number.

Jennifer Mills has called Total Parking Solutions 'disgusting' after she was fined for not paying for parking at St Mary’s Health Campus

She said: ‘They are blaming me for not putting the correct registration number in when I 100 per cent did pay for the right car. I paid £1.50 for being there within the hour (58 mins). They are saying I was there for 61 mins and there was no payment, even though I have sent proof.

‘They haven’t given me any time to get to my car and get out of the car park. So now I’m having to take it to the next stage of appeals to a different company. They have said as a goodwill gesture they will reduce the early payment fee from £25 to £15 if paid by November 28 but I refuse to pay this. I did not break any rules and paid correctly.’

The News has seen a receipt confirming Jennifer paid £1.50 to Total Parking Solutions. Jennifer added: ‘I think Total Parking Solutions is a hideous and disgusting company who send letters to innocent people to bully and scare them into paying money.

‘They don't listen to the appeals and accuse you of being the one who has made a mistake. Even the evidence has been ignored. If I didn't pay at the time I would hold my hands up and pay it. However, I paid the correct amount and did not break any of their terms and conditions.

‘I also think the hospital has a duty of care to investigate these issues and understand how the parking companies are treating patients as they are being bullied and threatened by the letters they send out.’

In its letter responding to Jennifer’s appeal, Total Parking Solutions said: ‘The vehicle in question was observed by our Automatic Number Plate Recognition system for: no payment.’

But the firm added: ‘As a gesture of goodwill we have reduced the parking charge notice to £15.’ The firm said ‘after careful consideration’ the charge was ‘correctly issued’. Jennifer has until November 28 to pay £15 before it goes up to £50.