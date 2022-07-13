One member of the golfing friends said he had 'massively underestimated' the challenge.

Four friends, all with military connections, four rounds of golf at Wickham Park Golf Club, non-stop, racking up 72 holes over 14 hours of play, and covering 24 miles.

The marathon effort – undertaken by chief petty officer Rich Newman from HMS Collingwood, warrant officer 1 Chris Holmes, based at

HMS Excellent, ex-Royal Navy chief petty officer caterer George Addison, and ex-Army sergeant Dave Goacher – was undertaken to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macmillan Cancer Support is a cause dear to the hearts of all the team, especially Rich and Chris whose family members were cared for and supported by the team at Macmillan.

With 35 years’ experience of playing golf between the group, the challenge seemed like an obvious way to help the charity.

Rich said that he ‘massively underestimated’ how grueling the golf marathon would be.