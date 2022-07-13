Four friends, all with military connections, four rounds of golf at Wickham Park Golf Club, non-stop, racking up 72 holes over 14 hours of play, and covering 24 miles.
The marathon effort – undertaken by chief petty officer Rich Newman from HMS Collingwood, warrant officer 1 Chris Holmes, based at
HMS Excellent, ex-Royal Navy chief petty officer caterer George Addison, and ex-Army sergeant Dave Goacher – was undertaken to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Challenge.
Macmillan Cancer Support is a cause dear to the hearts of all the team, especially Rich and Chris whose family members were cared for and supported by the team at Macmillan.
With 35 years’ experience of playing golf between the group, the challenge seemed like an obvious way to help the charity.
Rich said that he ‘massively underestimated’ how grueling the golf marathon would be.
He said: ‘It wasn’t helped by the weather, when you’re having to change into shorts halfway through the first round, you know it’s going to be a hot day. My feet are blistered and my legs, shoulders and neck are really stiff! We teed off at 0534 in the morning and managed to start the 72nd hole at 1910 after a very short break for lunch. However, we have raised over £1500 for Macmillan Cancer Support and we thank everyone that was kind enough to sponsor us.’