HMS Collingwood raises hundreds for veteran Wrens in firework-themed fundraising event

The Wrens Benevolent Trust received a cheque from the chaplaincy. “Aggies” raised the money during their bacon buttie mornings.

Volunteers from the Women’s Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust (WRNS BT) visited the base with a range of mouth-watering goodies, including cakes with firework designs, buns and

cupcakes.

As well as the cake sale, the Bacon Butty Team from Aggies also donated their proceeds, which brought the final total raised at the Fareham base for the WRNS BT to £435.18.

The sweet treats were made by members of the WRNS BT or donated by supporters, including a luscious Christmas cake which was the prize in a ‘Guess the Weight of the Cake’ competition.

Sarah Ayton General Secretary, WRNS BT said: ‘The staff and Trustees of the WRNS BT would like to extend a huge thank our wonderful bakers, our team of volunteers, the staff in the Chaplaincy, SARC and Wardroom for their very kind support and all those who have donated to the Trust today.’

The Women’s Royal Naval Service Benevolent Trust was formed in 1942, its objective being to provide financial advice and relief in cases of necessity among its members and their dependants.

Although the Women’s Royal Naval Service was disbanded in 1993 after more than 143,000 women had served as Wrens, there are 27,000 former Wrens still alive today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the trust celebrated 80 years of delivering benevolence, having helped more than 12,500 former Wrens both in the UK and overseas.

Money raised through charity events such as these is used in regular and one-off grants, often working in conjunction with other charities to help individuals and their families.

Last year the Trust distributed £180,000 and has since increased regular payments to help people suffering from the rising cost of living.

Last month saw the HMS Collingwood help one Second World War veteran celebrates his 100th birthday – 82 years after the Battle of the Atlantic veteran first arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad