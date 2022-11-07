On Wednesday police were called to the sudden death of a man in his 50s in a flat in Estella Road, Buckland.

This was at 10.40am. Later, officers on patrol came across a man in his 60s in Centaur Road who needed help, and he was taken back to the same flat. When police went in with him at 4.20pm they found the body of a woman in her 60s.

Police in Estella Road, Buckland, Portsmouth on Thursday Picture: Habibur Rahman

This morning police have confirmed they have made an arrest. A spokeswoman said: ‘We have now arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two people at an address on Estella Road.

‘A 53-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug of Class A. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue.’

One man said neighbours had no idea what had gone on. ‘I’ve not a clue what happened,’ he said. ‘All I heard was their dog screaming at one point. It seems weird the way it happened. It’s sad to see them go, especially in such strange circumstances.’

