The £3.1bn warship has spent the week in New York, giving her ship’s company the chance to see some famous landmarks while also hosting a conference to strengthen UK-US bonds.

The two-day Atlantic Future Forum saw speakers addressing some the biggest military and strategic challenges faced by the two allies.

This year, speakers and dignitaries included First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, and Chief of General Staff of the British Army General Sir Patrick Sanders.

Pictured: Katherine Jenkins OBE performs with the Royal Marine Band during the Sunset Ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the conference started, sailors from HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Marines Band Service were able to go ashore and enjoy some of the sights of New York City.

This included a performance from the band at Grand Central Terminal and Central Park and a moment of reflection at the 9/11 Memorial.

Meanwhile, escort frigate HMS Richmond berthed at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal (Pier 88) in midtown Manhattan, opposite the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view from HMS Richmond as Royal Navy ships approached the island of Manhattan.

A large part of the ship’s company paid their respects at the 9/11 memorial where Royal Marines musician Cpl Hayley Holgate of the RM Band Service performed The Last Post.

A total of 20 crew were invited on to the pitch at the MetLife stadium ahead of the American football team the New York Jets game against Cincinnati Bengals, with the ship’s crest displayed on the arena’s big screen in front of an 80,000-strong crowd.

Sub Lieutenant Oli Perry said: ‘I joined the Royal Navy to have adventures, and I’ve just crossed the Atlantic, getting used to some rough seas, and now I’m in New York City at an NFL match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The people here are very welcoming, this has been an amazing experience with an electric atmosphere.’

And a handful of sailors toured the city in their No.1 uniforms for a legendary ‘rig run’, seeing the iconic sights of the Big Apple and being treated to American hospitality.

Able Seaman Gosling said: ‘It was one of the best experiences of my life. Walking around New York in my uniform was such a proud moment, especially when we got stopped by the public and thanked for our service.’