HMS Sultan personnel are getting ready to support London Poppy Day.
Staff and trainees from both the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School will be heading to London to help raise money for the charity.
London Poppy day will take place on Thursday, November 3 and the event is a fundraising day, where all of the money raised will go to the Royal British Legion, as well as helping to raise awareness about the service and sacrifice that service men and women have made in conflicts.
The first London Poppy day was in 2006 with only ten volunteers taking part, raising £500, but over the years the numbers have grown and now it involves approximately 2,000 volunteers, who are aiming to raise £1m.
Air Engineer Officer, Lieutenant Ben Smith RN, said: ‘We will be collecting at central London stations and conducting corporate visits.
‘As always, I am proud to be representing the Royal Navy and HMS Sultan whilst supporting the Royal British Legion. I’ll be wearing my poppy with pride, remembering the service and sacrifice of others, and I hope we can encourage others to do the same.’