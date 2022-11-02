Staff and trainees from both the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School will be heading to London to help raise money for the charity.

The first London Poppy day was in 2006 with only ten volunteers taking part, raising £500, but over the years the numbers have grown and now it involves approximately 2,000 volunteers, who are aiming to raise £1m.

ROYAL NAVY “ON THE TOWN” FOR LONDON POPPY DAY Pictured: Captain John Voyce and his team collecting for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal in Fenchurch Street Underground station, London. Over 200 uniformed sailors from the Royal Navy will converge on the capital on 4th November for London Poppy Day after last year’s fundraising effort was scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Air Engineer Officer, Lieutenant Ben Smith RN, said: ‘We will be collecting at central London stations and conducting corporate visits.