Summer hotspots such as Spanish and Greek islands plus Malta had hoped to be awarded green status on Thursday.

But no additions are expected to be made amid concerns about rising coronavirus case rates in the UK, PA news agency has reported.

There is speculation that Portugal – the only viable major tourist destination currently on the green list – could be moved to the amber tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People sunbathe on the Burriana beach in Nerja, near Malaga, on August 12, 2017 Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images

That would mean people currently on holiday in Portugal would be required to self-isolate at home for 10 days if they return after the changes are implemented, which would probably be next week.

Additions to the red list are expected on Thursday, with Bahrain, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Thailand among the potential candidates.

People returning to the UK from red list locations must stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 for solo travellers.

The claim comes ahead of a government announcement on travel restrictions shortly.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron