Over The Wall, based in Langstone Park, provides free residential camps for children with serious illnesses.

English Provender Company is now partnering with the charity through its distribution of Newman’s Own food products.

These products and Over The Wall were both founded by Hollywood actor and philanthropist Paul Newman.

Paul Newman, centre

The company now plans to raise awareness of Over The Wall by featuring it on the labels of all Newman’s Own bottles, reaching around 600k homes in the UK every year.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of Over The Wall, said: ‘We are thrilled to be working alongside English Provender Company.

‘This partnership brings together two of Paul Newman’s philanthropic legacies, and will certainly increase awareness of our camps, and the impact they have on children with serious illness.’

Over The Wall on the back of bottles of English Provender Company dressings

Following the pandemic, Over The Wall has pivoted its offering by creating a new virtual, online alternative, known as ‘Camp in the Cloud’.

Kate Sayers, innovation and development director at English Provender, said: ‘We are incredibly proud to partner with Over the Wall through sales of the Newman’s Own brand, and we are delighted to raise awareness of this amazing charity through sales of our iconic range of dressings and marinades.

‘We also look forward to our team’s further involvement at camp in the future.’

The Newman’s Own brand donates 100 per cent of the royalties and profits received from products to charitable purposes.

