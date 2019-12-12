Home-Start Hampshire celebrates after receiving almost £500,000 from National Lottery Community Fund

FAMILIES in tough situations are set to benefit from a grant of almost £500,000 for a support scheme which covers Fareham and Gosport.

Home-Start Hampshire staff are celebrating after receiving this funding from the National Lottery Community Fund to support their work with families experiencing challenges across the county.

Lynn Ludford, chair of trustees at Home-Start Hampshire, said: ‘I am delighted that Home-Start Hampshire has been awarded this three-year grant by the National Lottery.

‘This will go a very long way towards helping us to achieve our prime aim of supporting more children and their families across Hampshire from north to south.’

Many parents feel exhausted and overwhelmed by the stresses of family life, but for some parents it’s a particular struggle and this is where Home-Start Hampshire is able to help.

It has a network of trained volunteers who provide friendly, non-judgemental support to build parents’ confidence and help families become more resilient.

Home-Start Gosport and Fareham merged with five other independent Home-Start schemes across the county in April 2018 to form Home-Start Hampshire.

This has helped ensure that support families across Gosport and Fareham can continue accessing new funding sources and has also allowed the service to help children from five to 11 years of age.

The funding comes from money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, and will support Home-Start Hampshire’s Pyramid Project.

This project will deliver support across Hampshire communities to support positive parenting, reduce social isolation and support families dealing with emotional and mental health issues to feel empowered.

The funding will also allow Home-Start Hampshire to increase the number of families it is able to support, from 376 across 2018 and 2019 to 450 during the coming year.

Mo Tutty, chief executive of Home-Start Hampshire, said: ‘This is wonderful news for Home-Start Hampshire and provides much-needed stability for our staff, our volunteers and especially for the families that we support.

‘The National Lottery provides extremely valuable financial support for many worthy causes. We are delighted that this funding will provide direct, front line support to families in need across Hampshire.’