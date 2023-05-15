Home Start Hampshire in financial crisis due to economy and will not be able to continue with every service on offer
A charity that supports families is short of money and may have to make cuts to its services.
The team at Home Start Hampshire, based in Wickham, is pleading with people to donate in a bid to keep all of its services up and running to continue to help families in need.
The group helps more than 700 families cope with the challenges life can throw at them by equipping them with the tools and information they need to help themselves.
The charity helps families and parents who are experiencing depression, anxiety, loss, isolation, financial concerns and more.
Demand for the services and support provided by the charity is increasing but the charity is not receiving enough funds to be able to keep operating the way they do.
They are asking that if people are able to make a donation that they do so by donating to their Aviva Community Fund Campaign, which means every donation made is doubled.
Home-Start Hampshire’s chief executive, Glen Mallen, said: ‘Every parent knows that bringing up a family can be incredibly tough. Home-Start Hampshire is here to help those who are struggling get essential support quickly before an issue becomes a crisis. Our staff and volunteers help families with everything from coping with isolation and anxiety, to children with behavioural challenges. We are the lifeline families depend on to help themselves back to solid ground.’
Home Start Hampshire is part of Home Start UK and it is currently only this branch within the area that is struggling with donations and funding. Other nearby groups include Home-Start Portsmouth and Home-Start Butser.
Mr Mallen added: ‘Despite our best efforts, the financial pressures on local and national funding, as well as on individual donors, mean we’re struggling to raise the money we need to deliver our essential services. We want to continue to support families and children that need us the most.
‘It’s a desperate situation and I’m appealing to anyone who can help support our vital community service – whether that’s by doubling any donation through the Aviva Community Fund Campaign or volunteering.’