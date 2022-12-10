Thugs have ‘smashed’ part of the displays depicting South Park, Pacman and other characters spread out across the town. Mystery artist Gosport Bricksy, the creator of the toy brick murals, said the hooliganism has been constant.

They told The News: ‘It started within days, sometimes hours, of them first being placed a few months ago. It started with the south park collection in the alleyways on the high street.

Pieces of Lego artwork, created by artist Gosport Bricksy, have been vandalised. Picture: Gosport Bricksy.

‘The top left of every piece has a Lego mini figure in it with a Team Crunk torso. They were being smashed in the top left corners in what I thought was to get the mini figures out, but after finding pieces of the mini figures on the floor, it was clear they didn’t even want them.

‘They just wanted to break it.’ Gosport Bricksy has been prolific in displaying his passion for Lego. As well as basing them of characters from popular culture, he made one construction in honour of Gosport schoolboy Albert McCormick – depicting Albert Einstein outside Rowner Junior School. He was born with half an arm missing, and wanted to experiment with toy bricks to build a prosthetic arm, with the artist offering to help.

Despite its popularity, examples of the artist have been damaged in the high street and near the Gosport ferry terminal. ‘I expected it if I’m honest , only so long nice things can be around without getting damaged or stolen,’ the artist said.

Kenny McCormick received slight fire damage, with the artist having to secure the mini figure with resin. Picture: Gosport Bricksy.

‘The worse end of the human condition I suppose. You cannot stop people from contemplating vandalism, but I have now started to use ladders where possible to get them higher and out of arms reach and now any that are placed head height or lower will be encased in epoxy resin to try and make them tamper proof.’

Gosport Bricksy said most of the mischief takes place in areas where ‘drunks and gangs of youths frequent’. The artist remains unperturbed and said he will continue his work putting up his latest piece – a depiction of a flamingo – outside green bottles bar on north cross street

‘The idea is to fill the high street to make it look a little bit better,’ he added. ‘I’m still fully committed.’

Damage caused to Kyle Broflovski. Picture: Gosport Bricksy.

The vandalism incidents have not stopped Gosport Bricksy's creative spark. He set up another piece today - a picture of a flamingo - outside 33 Green Bottles Bar in North Cross Street. Picture: Gosport Bricksy.

