June Taylor, 88, encouraged young professionals to ‘keep enjoying what you are doing’ after she was surprised by staff at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court in Horndean. Staff were determined to let her relive what she called ‘fond memories’ of her time as a telephonist.

The team organised for a replica switchboard to be made in the home just for Ms Taylor. ‘There was nothing hard about my job, but the really good thing was that I enjoyed it,’ Ms Taylor said.

June Taylor, 88, was "thrilled" as staff at Care UK's Pear Tree Court in Horndean, Hampshire, were determined to let her relive what she called "fond memories" of her time as a telephonist, as they made Ms Taylor a replica of the switchboard she worked on during her career. Issue date: Wednesday March 29, 2023. Picture: Care UK/PA Wire

‘I have such fond memories and love the friendships I made over the years, so it was great to see a switchboard once again.’ Ms Taylor was born in East Ham, London, in 1935, and at just 16 she found a job at a small company operating a telephone exchange – where she first worked on switchboards.

She recalled her first manager, Mrs Craddock, who always wanted a piece of fruit cake, some cheese, and a cup of tea, which Ms Taylor would have to remember to bring to her every day at a certain time. Ms Taylor went on to work on Regent Street in London at the Texaco oil company – and being petite, would have to stand on her chair to reach the top of the switchboard.

She married her husband, Gordon, in 1955, and the pair had four children together. While her children were young, Ms Taylor worked in the General Post Office as a telephonist until 11pm each day while Mr Taylor looked after the children.

June Taylor worked as a telephonist for 36 years. Picture: Care UK/PA Wire

She retired in 1986 after being in the profession for 36 years. Pooja Dhoot, Pear Tree Court home manager, said: ‘June often talks about when she used to work as a telephonist and how much she loved her job, and so we were thrilled to help reunite her with equipment she once used.

