Pear Tree Court, on Portsmouth Road, has been hosting seated ballet classes for their folks as part of Care UK’s ‘Let’s Get Physical’ initiative – which aims to encourage residents to get up and active by trying something new.

Local ballet teacher, Anita Hook danced with residents, providing a seated ballet lesson for all – many of whom had never tried ballet before.

Maxine Cowdrey, who took part in the class, said: ‘This was the first time I have done ballet. I used to do tap so I would love to do that in the future too. The dancing was great fun.’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents got their dancing shoes on and took part in seated ballet at their Horndean care home.

The ‘Let’s Get Physical’ initiative sees Care UK homes across the country encourage residents to move more by trying something new and exciting – whether that be a seated ballet class, disco yoga or even ice skating.

Niki Richards, home manager at Pear Tree Court, said: ‘We are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to encourage residents to lead active and fulfilling lives, which is why seated ballet seemed like the perfect activity.

‘Seated ballet sessions can provide boost mood and wellbeing, alongside physical benefits like improved range of motion, muscle tone, and flexibility which is why we knew it would be the perfect activity for residents.

‘Judging by the smiles on everyone’s faces, seated ballet was a hit – we are looking forward to continuing the sessions throughout 2022. Who knows, we may have Darcy Bussell, in our midst!’

As part of the initiative, Care UK has also teamed up with popular 80s fitness star, the Green Goddess, to create a series of bespoke exercise videos for its homes to enjoy.

Diana Moran, the Green Goddess, said: ‘I am delighted to support Care UK to encourage residents across the country to get active by trying something new.

‘Regardless of age, keeping active is what keeps us young. Whether it’s walking a little further on your everyday stroll, or exercising a little longer, every day brings a new possibility.

‘Even for those less mobile, chair-based exercises can be just as beneficial. Nothing should get in the way of you being the best version of you!’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron