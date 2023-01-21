Jack Youldon has been left stunned and outraged after the ‘lunatic’ pooed in his rubbish bin on several occasions. The culprit started the vile acts at the beginning of December and it has sporadically happened since.

Mr Youldon, of Horndean, told The News: ‘It’s a human turd in my bin, I’m not exactly best pleased about it. I was shocked and surprised when it first happened but then it started to carry on.

Mr Youldon, of Horndean, found the stranger had defecated on some rubbish he left out to take to the tip.

‘He gave me a little break over Christmas, which was nice of him, but then from the 27th, he was back to doing his business. They’re a lunatic and a nutter. They’ve got to have some sort of issues.’

The father of two said the faeces was definitely human due to its size. ‘I’m talking big as well, just sitting there on top of one of my black bags,’ he added.

‘They’re not messing around with them. I can’t imagine a fox coming every day and opening my wheelie bin up, having a dump, and wandering off.’

He said the family are understandably concerned by the incidents. ‘I live quite a private life, so it’s not like I’ve upset anyone,’ he added.

Mr Youldon is hoping the 'nutter' will get bored of defecating on his premises and stop.

‘I don’t know if someone is doing it for a laugh, or if it’s one of my mates, not a clue. It’s a bit far too take as a joke.

‘The ironic thing is I install toilets for a living.’ The 30-year-old said he can’t afford to install Ring doorbells due to the cost of living crisis, and the ‘sneaky’ perpetrator has evaded his bulldog Ronny most of the time, despite usually being first to the door when someone approaches the house.

He is worried if someone can creep onto the premises and poo in his bin, anyone could do more nefarious acts. No reports have been sent to the police, as Mr Youldon thinks they should be tackling more serious crimes.

‘Unless I start booby trapping the bin, there’s not much more I can do,’ he said. ‘I’m just hoping he gets bored and stops.

‘It’s all a bit of a blur, I’m not counting how many times it’s happening anymore. Hopefully he’ll get caught. Unless someone is at their door and catches them in the act, what else do you do?’

Mr Youldon said a few more incidents have happened this month. The miscreant left another foul surprise for the plumber’s bin two weeks ago where he defecated on top of some rubbish – including a broken television – Mr Youldon left outside to take to the tip.

The reprobate also left what appeared to be toilet paper behind, leaving the 30-year-old outraged. The ‘man-sized’ stranger was nearly caught this week, after Mr Youldon heard Ronny barking at roughly 5.30am. He hopes this will end the putrid spree.